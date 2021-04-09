Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Dolly Parton in a show streamed by Netflix

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Some of the biggest artists of the music world paid rich tribute to the legendary country singer Dolly Parton as Netflix’s star-studded tribute concert - Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute - to the legend went live on April 7.

The artists who expressed their love for a true country legend include Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, and Yolanda Adams.

It was the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert that honoured the 10-time GRAMMY winner.

The singers, paying respect to the great singer, sang the country queen's greatest hits in the hour-long special hosted by GRAMMY-winning Dolly superfans, Little Big Town.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes delivered Dolly Parton’s iconic duet with Kenny Rogers —a 1982 classic “Islands In the Stream.”

Miley Cyrus was looking her best glamorous in a black sequined dress. Miley waved to Parton. Legendary Parton, dressed in a black sequined getup, was sitting and smiling in the front row. Cyrus is known to be a part of the Parton family since Dolly is her godmother.

Miley was assisted by producer Mark Ronson who played guitar.

The tribute show was recorded in the run-up to the 2019 Grammys. The show was organised to acknowledge Parton’s ongoing philanthropy. 

