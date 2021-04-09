Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called on the cops nine times this year: report

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have increased concerns about security surrounding their Montecito home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called the cops as many as nine times in nine months to their beautiful Santa Barbara abode.

In a report by Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have increased concerns about security surrounding their Montecito residence, specially after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to theTelegraph,  the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes related to Harry and Meghan's home. 

It is even reported that cops were called to their mansion four times, when the couple moved in their house in July 2020.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve, police rushed to the house when a man tresspassed on the property, according to the data.

The latest call to the cops, listed as an alarm activation, was made at 2:21 AM on February 16, according to the report.

The details of the call were denied to the Guardian by the Sussexes representative, and a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide details about the calls.

