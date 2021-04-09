Hailey Baldwin says she 'felt sad' for Justin Bieber after paps harassed him

Hailey Bieber also opened up about the backlash she faced on her wedding with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin opened up about the constant attention husband, Justin Bieber, had to deal with from the paparazzi and the overall media industry.



Talking about how it impacted him, Hailey revealed how she felt about the Canadian music icon being hounded by the press.

During an interview on speaking to Dr. Jessica Clemons on her own YouTube channel, Hailey said also opened up about the backlash she faced on her wedding, "I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world," she explained.

"There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale," Hailey said, while stressing on the "pressure" for the singer to be "this perfect example to people."

"I always say to him, I'm so impressed with how normal you are because I don't even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did have an effect, a big effect on him," the supermodel continued. "And I'm just grateful that he's able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now," Hailey concluded.