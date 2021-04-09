Ariana Grande planning to have 'early summer wedding' with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez want a 'very small and intimate affair,' said a source

Ariana Grande is planning to walk down the aisle sooner than expected by fans.



The songstress might be having an intimate summer wedding, according to sources cited by Us Weekly.

Ariana, who is engaged to Dalton Gomez might be tying the knot within just months.



“Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer,” an insider told the outlet. “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California.”

Grande and Gomez want a “very small and intimate affair.”

The duo is wary of the COVID-19 outbreak and is making sure “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe.”

“Ariana and Dalton are beyond obsessed with each other. They spend almost all their time together. He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her,” the source said.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged to each other on December 20, 2020.