Prince William, Kate Middleton mourn death of Prince Philip

Friday Apr 09 2021
Friday Apr 09, 2021

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton mourned the death of Prince Philip, who died on Friday at Windsor Castle.

British Royal family announced the demise of Prince Philip on its official Instagram and Twitter handles.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement further said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also retweeted the same statement to mourn the death.

The Royal couple also shared Prince Philip’s throwback photo on their official Instagram Story.

