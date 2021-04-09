The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage

Prince Philip’s unending love for Queen Elizabeth has just been brought forward in a resurfaced speech.



He gave royal fans a look into his secrets for a long and dutiful marriage during a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary and gushed over the secret that has made their relationship work well over the years.

He claimed, "I think the main lesson that we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage.”

At the end of the day, “It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult.

Before concluding his short and concise speech the Prince paid a loving homage to the Queen in his own way when he added, “You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”