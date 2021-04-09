Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Zahid Gishkori

36 bank accounts belonging to Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

By
Zahid Gishkori

Friday Apr 09, 2021

As the Federal Investigation Agency continues to probe the sugar crisis in the country, the bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen — who owns the JDW Sugar Mills — as well as his family members, have been frozen.

Sources informed Geo News that nine banks in total, both government and private, have frozen 36 accounts belonging to Tareen and his family.

The sources said that the accounts were frozen at the request of FIA Lahore and in connection with the Tareen-owned JDW group's alleged money laundering, illegal trade of shares, fraud, and association with the mafia engaging in "satta" (price-fixing through collusion).

Sources added that of the bank accounts, four are US dollar accounts, two are British pound accounts and 30 are Pakistani rupee accounts.

According to a list obtained by Geo News, 21 of the bank accounts belong to Jahangir Tareen's son, Ali Tareen, 14 belong to Jahangir Tareen himself, and one belongs to his wife Amina Tareen.

The sources said that the frozen bank accounts contain "tens of millions of rupees".

Related items



More From Pakistan:

16 bodies recovered from mass grave in Kohat: police

16 bodies recovered from mass grave in Kohat: police
Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting

Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting
Pakistan tells IMF it will either add more taxes or increase tax rates in next fiscal year

Pakistan tells IMF it will either add more taxes or increase tax rates in next fiscal year
NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe
Pakistan, China vow to safeguard multilateralism

Pakistan, China vow to safeguard multilateralism
Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police

Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police
Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistani surgeon from Rahim Yar Khan bags first position in MRCS exam globally

Pakistani surgeon from Rahim Yar Khan bags first position in MRCS exam globally
Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election

Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary

Latest

view all