Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’

Prince Philip’s selfless devotion to the British crown is one itched in history books and it is reportedly due to his support in the past that the Queen reportedly feels ‘lost’ given his sudden passing.

This claim has been brought forward to Express by a royal correspondent who believes the monarch “could not have done it” without Prince Philip by her side for all of these years.

For those unversed, the prince consort passed at the age of 99 after returning from a month-long hospital visit for heart issues.