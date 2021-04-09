Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return for Prince Philip’s funeral unearthed: report

Friday Apr 09, 2021

In light of Prince Philip’s sudden passing experts have started weighing in on the potential of a UK trip by Prince Harry and the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

One of the main questions eluding experts is Meghan Markle’s current status as a pregnant woman, as well as her explosive Oprah interview release which coincided with Prince Philip’s final hospital visit.

Considering the public outcry it insinuated, many experts fear Meghan might get ‘booed off of the streets’ if she ever sets foot on British soil.

A royal observer even came forward to reveal a conversation Prince Harry had with his family back in March, ahead of Prince Philip’s hospitalization and admitted he was "advised to fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather,” but “Who knows if he will listen.”

According to Meaww's sources, "There are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan (Markle) and Harry” and officials are wondering "where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who may boo them.”

