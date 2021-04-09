Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed

There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II is going through one of the most toughest period of her life following the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Their 73-year-old marriage has been exemplary, one filled with love as proven by her hand-written letters which she wrote when she was a 21-year-old Princess.

In the letters she recalls her love for the Prince's love of fast driving in his MG sports car as well as adorable details of their early romance.

The letter was written to author Betty Shew, who was writing a book titled Royal Wedding just months before the Queen and Prince Philip tied the knot.

Part of writing the book included details of their intimate relationship which the Princess agreed to share.



In the letter, Elizabeth shared how she met Prince Philip in 1939 and described his love of riding and how the couple danced at nightclubs Ciro's and Quaglino's.



She wrote: "Philip enjoys driving and does it fast! He has his own tiny M.G which he is very proud of – he has taken me about in it, once up to London, which was great fun, only it was like sitting on the road, and the wheels are almost as high as one’s head. On that one and only occasion we were chased by a photographer which was disappointing."

Regarding their first meeting, the Queen wrote: "I was 13 years of age and he was 18 and a cadet just due to leave. He joined the Navy at the outbreak of war, and I only saw him very occasionally when he was on leave – I suppose about twice in three years.

"Then when his uncle and aunt, Lord and Lady Mountbatten, were away he spent various weekends away with us at Windsor. Then he went to the Pacific and Far East for two years."

She added: “Philip likes riding but as yet, has not done much racing. We both love dancing – we have danced at Ciro's and Quaglino's as well at parties.

"We first started seeing more of each other when Philip went for a two-year job to the R.N Petty Officers School at Corsham – before that we hardly knew each other.

"He'd spend weekends with us, and when the school was closed he spent six weeks at Balmoral."