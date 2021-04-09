UK's government website accidentally reveals Prince Philip's funeral date

UK’s government website accidentally leaked the date of Prince Philip’s funeral and proceeded to delete it when the spill was caught.

Following the news of the duke of Edinburgh’s death, gov.uk website wrote: "On April 9 2021 Buckingham Palace announced the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"From this date, a period of national mourning began and will continue for eight days until the morning of the funeral.

"During that time the Government will issue guidance for the public, organisations and businesses for observing the period of mourning."

Included in this information was the date of the funeral, April 17, however, the information has since been deleted.

It now simply reads: "On 9 April 2021 Buckingham Palace announced the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh."

Officials told Express.co.uk that information on the funeral arrangements will only be released by Buckingham Palace.

It is expected that the process will be expedited because of the Covid-19 pandemic.