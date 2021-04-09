Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Centre has a policy of not discussing matters with provinces: CM Sindh

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File
  • Centre does not take provinces or Opposition on board when making decisions, alleges Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.
  • Says the country is suffering because of the secluded attitude of the federation.
  • Says the Centre took six months to arrange a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), whereas it should have been held every three months.

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday once again resorted to criticism and said that the Centre operates on the policy of "not discussing matters with any of the provinces."

Speaking during an event in Nawabshah, the chief minister said that the country is suffering because of the secluded attitude of the federation.

"The federal government has a policy of not taking provinces on board when making decisions," CM Shah claimed, adding that the PTI-led regime neither talks to the provincial stakeholders nor the Opposition. 

Related items

Citing an example, he said that a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) — a constitutional body that resolves the disputes of power-sharing between the federation and the provinces — should have been held every three months but the government took six months to arrange the last meeting.

Answering a question about the ongoing sugar scam case against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Murad Ali Shah said: "We are watching Jahangir Tareen's anger on TV. It seems like he still has some hope from the PTI, but it will be diminished soon."

CM Shah has been a known critic of the federal government. Back in March, Shah had criticised the Centre's Rotation Policy and had instructed the provincial chief secretary to write to the Establishment Division for reviewing its decision regarding transferring and posting of police officers under the policy.

Akin to that, back in January, the CM had entered into a spat with the Federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi during a Karachi coordination committee. 

At that time, Zaidi had alleged CM Shah told him several times that he is "not answerable" to him when he tried making suggestions regarding the devolution of some organisations.

CM Shah's refusal to cooperate had compelled the federal minister to walk out of the meeting, who later said he did not wish to "waste his time."

Later on, CM Shah reiterated his stance and said that he is not answerable to anyone except for the provincial government.

"As a matter of fact, the chief minister is only answerable to the provincial assembly, not even the prime minister," CM Shah had said.


More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen invites lawmakers to dinner in Lahore

Jahangir Tareen invites lawmakers to dinner in Lahore
UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination

UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination
PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise

PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise
NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency

NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency
Pakistan Army promotes several brigadiers, including two women, to major general

Pakistan Army promotes several brigadiers, including two women, to major general
NCOC eases vaccination process for people above age 65

NCOC eases vaccination process for people above age 65
FIA serves notice to PTI MNA Nasrullah Dreshak's sugar mills: sources

FIA serves notice to PTI MNA Nasrullah Dreshak's sugar mills: sources
36 bank accounts belonging to Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

36 bank accounts belonging to Jahangir Tareen, family frozen
Daska NA 75: PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar writes to CEC over 'incomplete' polling preparations

Daska NA 75: PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar writes to CEC over 'incomplete' polling preparations
16 bodies recovered from mass grave in Kohat: police

16 bodies recovered from mass grave in Kohat: police
Saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' is not patriotism, mistakes should be pointed out: Mian Javed Latif

Saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' is not patriotism, mistakes should be pointed out: Mian Javed Latif
Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting

Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting

Latest

view all