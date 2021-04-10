Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid special tribute to Prince Philip following his death on Friday ( April 9).

The couple posted a statement on their Archewell’s website to pay homage to the Duke of Edinburg, saying: 'You will be greatly missed'.

The statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's homepage reads in white amid a gray background."IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021."

The couple added: "THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED."

Harry and Meghan's statement comes after the palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to repost Queen Elizabeth II's statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads alongside a black-and-white portrait of Philip.

Prince Harry is reportedly considering to return to UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral.⁠