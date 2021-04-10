Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid special tribute to Prince Philip following his death on Friday ( April 9).

The couple posted a statement on their Archewell’s website to pay homage to the Duke of Edinburg, saying: 'You will be greatly missed'.

The statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's homepage reads in white amid a gray background."IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021."

The couple added: "THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED."

Harry and Meghan's statement comes after the palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to repost Queen Elizabeth II's statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads alongside a black-and-white portrait of Philip.

Prince Harry is reportedly considering to return to UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral.⁠

More From Entertainment:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Indiana Jones star cast

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Indiana Jones star cast
Demi Lovato, Glee cast pay emotional tribute to Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato, Glee cast pay emotional tribute to Naya Rivera
What happens next? Plans for Prince Philip´s funeral

What happens next? Plans for Prince Philip´s funeral
DMX, rapper known for signature growls and hip hop hits, has died

DMX, rapper known for signature growls and hip hop hits, has died
UK's government website accidentally reveals Prince Philip's funeral date

UK's government website accidentally reveals Prince Philip's funeral date
Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed

Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed
Queen Elizabeth will abdicate after Prince Philip's death?

Queen Elizabeth will abdicate after Prince Philip's death?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Philip’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Philip’s death
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend Prince Philip's funeral

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend Prince Philip's funeral
Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death

Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death
Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty

Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty
World leaders mourn Prince Philip death

World leaders mourn Prince Philip death

Latest

view all