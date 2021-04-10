Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Prince William to find comfort in Kate Middleton's family at Philip's funeral

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

 Kate Middleton's family to be at the forefront of providing any sort of comfort to greiving Prince William

Prince William will be supported by wife, Kate Middleton's family, during the funeral proceedings of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away peacefully on Friday.

The Middleton family will be at the forefront of providing any sort of comfort that the greiving royal family needs at this hour. 

The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are due to attend the service for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99.

According to a royal source, the Middletons enjoy good rapport with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and have gotten closer to them.

“They really are all good friends," the insider said. 

Meanwhile, Prince Philip’s funeral is set to be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next Saturday, following eight days of public morning in the UK. The funeral will be a family affair.

