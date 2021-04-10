Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Pak vs SA: Green Shirts aim to continue winning momentum in T20I series

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan looks on as South African player plays a shot. File photo.
  • Pakistan has won 7 out of its last T20I games while the Proteas have won only two out of their last 10 Twenty20 Internationals.
  • The current form of Babar Azam along with Fakhar Azam will be a source of relief for the team management.
  • On a head to head, South Africa lead Pakistan by 9-8, including 4-3 on their turf.

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will look to repeat its ODI series performance when they take on injury-hit South Africa in the four-match T20I series.

With top players already leaving the side for the Indian Premier League (IPL) stints, South Africa is also hit by injuries.

A day before the first T20I in Johannesburg, South Africa’s white-ball captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the series after suffering a Grade One hamstring strain. In his absence, Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Proteas.

Dwaine Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen will also miss the series due to fitness issues while Reeza Hendricks withdrew from the series for family reasons.

Pakistan will enter the series with high confidence after a 2-1 win against South Africa in the ODI series and, for sure, they’re aiming to continue the form.

The boys in green will also be boosted by the fact that the recent T20I form is not encouraging for South Africa as the Protease have won only two out of their last 10 Twenty20 Internationals.

Read more: Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq

In comparison, Pakistan has won 7 out of its last T20I games.

On the ICC T20I rankings, Pakistan is at no 4 while South Africa is on sixth place. If Pakistan win all four matches that will help them reduce the gap with third-placed Australia. If South Africa wins 4-nill, it will jump to 4th and Pakistan will be dropped to 6th place.

Babar Azam will be captaining Pakistan in his sixth series since taking over as T20I captain in October 2019. After losing 2-0 to Australia under his captaincy, the Pakistan side defeated Bangladesh 2-0, drew 1-1 with England, won 3-0 against Zimbabwe, and 2-1 against South Africa.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman battered South Africa with bat gifted by Mohammad Hafeez

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe

Series schedule:

10 April - 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

12 April - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

14 April - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

