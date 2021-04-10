Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Prince Philip’s eerie comment on death gets linked to the COVID-19 pandemic

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Prince Philip's strange sense of humour and his outspoken personality had made him a controversial figure of sorts.

After the tragic demise of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, many of his popular and notorious statements have come afloat, out of which, one in particular has left the public in a state of bafflement.

The comment was part of a 2009 article by The Guardian where the late royal expressed his desire to be reincarnated as a deadly virus that could help tackle the issue of overpopulation.

"In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation,” he had said.

Following the announcement of his death by Buckingham Palace on Friday, many took to Twitter with screenshots of the Duke’s comments and expressed their disbelief.

A handful even went as far as to link his remarks on death to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has enveloped the world in its grasp and has taken the lives of millions.

According to a report by the Daily Express, the infamous quote was from Philip’s 1988 interview to Deutsche Press-Agentur. 

