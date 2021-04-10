Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10, 2021

'I'll remember my father in a number of different ways,' Prince Edward said about his Philip's undying legacy

Prince Edward came forth paying homage to his father, Prince Philip's life and legacy, after his tragic demise. 

The Duke of Edinburgh was married to Britain's Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. 

Talking about the success of their marriage, Edward revealed, "My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours as well and all the events overseas.

"To have someone that you confide in and smile about some things that you couldn't perhaps smile about in public is very, very important. To be able to share that with somebody is immensely important," the youngest of Queen's children said. 

"I'll remember my father in a number of different ways, both in what he's done in his public life, for all the organizations that he's supported and influenced. Obviously, as my father and husband to my mother, all the work that is done there, as a family we'll probably always remember that more than anything else," the Earl of Wessex added.

In terms of their father-son relationship, he said, "I probably remember him as any son, hopefully, remembers their father, as someone who was always there, who was always encouraging, but actually never pushing. So, I'm sure along the way, I've probably disappointed him in some ways, but I hope in other ways, surprised him."

