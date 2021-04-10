Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 10 2021
‘Proudest husband’ Ranveer Singh waxes lyrical about wife Deepika Padukone

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Ranveer Singh is gushing over Deepika as she launched her website, saying she was 'made for greatness'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are without a doubt, one of Bollywood's most adored pairs.

The Simmba star is now gushing over his wife as she launched her website, saying she was “made for greatness.”

“Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy,”

“These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will.”

“A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world," he added. 

