Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Amin Hafeez

NA-75 Daska by-poll: CEC says free and fair environment provided

By
Amin Hafeez

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. File photo
  • CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja asks the voters to come out and cast their vote without any fear.
  • Says the Election Commission of Pakistan has established monitoring cells that will be working 24/7.
  • PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi expresses satisfaction with the overall situation in the area.

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday said that a free and fair environment has been proved for a transparent election in the NA-75 Daska constituency.

The CEC said this while talking to Geo News about the ongoing by-polls in Sialkot which is under strict scrutiny after the February 19 by-poll was aborted due to controversies surrounding the missing presiding officers and violence that claimed the lives of two people.

CEC Raja said that the ECP has provided a free and fair environment in the constituency for an unbiased and transparent election.

He asked the voters to come out and cast their vote without any fear.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established monitoring cells that would be working 24/7, he said.

He also asked to report any untoward incident to the control room.

Related items

CEC Raja directed the presiding officers to provide the copies of Form 45 after getting their signatures, while the POs should send the copies of the forms to the returning officer on WhatsApp.

He said that ballot papers and other polling material will be transported to the RO's office under the supervision of Rangers and police.

The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi expressed satisfaction with the overall situation in the area.

The ECP has tightened security to maintain law and order in the area.

More than 4,000 police officers and 1,048 Rangers personnel have been deployed in the area, while 10 teams of the Pakistan Army's Quick Response Force will also be available to assist the local administration in maintaining the law and order situation.

More From Pakistan:

US drops extradition request for Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala

US drops extradition request for Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala
Jahangir Tareen wants 'fair team' with non-controversial officers to investigate him

Jahangir Tareen wants 'fair team' with non-controversial officers to investigate him
Live updates: NA-75 Daska goes to the polls in closely watched by-election

Live updates: NA-75 Daska goes to the polls in closely watched by-election
PPP wants PM Imran Khan to apologise for comments on why rape cases are increasing

PPP wants PM Imran Khan to apologise for comments on why rape cases are increasing

O, A Level students take govt to court for decision to have exams amid coronavirus pandemic

O, A Level students take govt to court for decision to have exams amid coronavirus pandemic
Pakistan still ready to engage with India on Kashmir problem, FO spokesperson reiterates

Pakistan still ready to engage with India on Kashmir problem, FO spokesperson reiterates
PTI vs PML-N: Polling starts for NA-75 Daska by-election

PTI vs PML-N: Polling starts for NA-75 Daska by-election
Centre has a policy of not discussing matters with provinces: CM Sindh

Centre has a policy of not discussing matters with provinces: CM Sindh
Jahangir Tareen invites lawmakers to dinner in Lahore

Jahangir Tareen invites lawmakers to dinner in Lahore
UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination

UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination
PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise

PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise
NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency

NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency

Latest

view all