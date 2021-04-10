Anushka Sharma wasn’t too thrilled about her and Virat Kohli being under the spotlight

Anushka Sharma spoke about issues regarding her privacy and the attention that she and Virat Kohli got

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often grace headlines, being one of Bollywood's favourite couples.

Addressing issues regarding her privacy and the attention that she and her then-boyfriend, Kohli got, the Zero actor revealed how their relationship was something very personal to her.

Chatting with NDTV in 2014, Sharma had said: "We were not hiding anything, we were just being two normal young people who were in a relationship.”

“But being public figures, your relationship becomes a topic of entertainment. For me, it's something very personal and very pure. So I don't want to put it out there for someone to discuss over a cup of coffee. That makes me very uncomfortable,” she said.