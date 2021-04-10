Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu go from trading barbs to praising each other

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu go from trading barbs to praising each other

Former foes Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu have been trading barbs on social media since as long as we can remember. 

However, all of that seems to be changing as the two divas let bygones be bygones and called truce after the Thappad actor was given the Best Actor prize at an award show.

Accepting the award, Taapsee thanked Kangana for pushing the boundaries: “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year.”

Responding to that, Kangana too extended an olive branch and praised the Pink actor: “Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi Filmfare award… no one deserves it more than you.”


