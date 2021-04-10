Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

John Abraham thinks film reviews have now become a ‘joke’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

I have signed up to do that cinema, and if people don't like it, it's fine

Indian superstar John Abraham has been reigning over the hearts of many since the start of his Bollywood journey.

However, he too had to face his fair share of detractors during the course of his career. The actor revealed how he is no longer perturbed by his critics after his film Satyameva Jayate received poor abysmal reviews.

The actor said in an interview, per FilmiBeat: "I don't give a [expletive] about critics who didn't like it. I am not being condescending towards reviews, but lately, they have become a joke.”

“There are people on YouTube who have a lot to say about a film. Satyameva Jayate had elements of Deewar [1975] in it, and that's what drew me to the franchise. My reason was clear - I believed in the film, but above anything else, I like Milap. People who criticise me aren't feeding me,” he said.

"Once, Milap asked me, 'What will you do if Satyameva Jayate 2 fails?' I told him I will work with him again. The worst-case scenario will be that our budget for the third film will be Rs 5 crore. Milap has tremendous conviction when it comes to mass cinema. I have signed up to do that cinema, and if people don't like it, it's fine. But those who do, will devour it," he added. 

More From Bollywood:

How Malaika Arora deals with trolls attacking her for dating Arjun Kapoor

How Malaika Arora deals with trolls attacking her for dating Arjun Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu go from trading barbs to praising each other

Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu go from trading barbs to praising each other
Anushka Sharma wasn’t too thrilled about her and Virat Kohli being under the spotlight

Anushka Sharma wasn’t too thrilled about her and Virat Kohli being under the spotlight
‘Proudest husband’ Ranveer Singh waxes lyrical about wife Deepika Padukone

‘Proudest husband’ Ranveer Singh waxes lyrical about wife Deepika Padukone

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about working with COVID restrictions as cases surge

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about working with COVID restrictions as cases surge

Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor

Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor
Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Sharan Sharma’s next

Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Sharan Sharma’s next
Rajkummar Rao’s response to rumours about wedding with Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao’s response to rumours about wedding with Patralekhaa
Yami Gautam gushes over little sister in adorable birthday tribute: ‘For my halwa-maker’

Yami Gautam gushes over little sister in adorable birthday tribute: ‘For my halwa-maker’
Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma
Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'

Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'
Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans

Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans

Latest

view all