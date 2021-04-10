John Abraham thinks film reviews have now become a ‘joke’

I have signed up to do that cinema, and if people don't like it, it's fine

Indian superstar John Abraham has been reigning over the hearts of many since the start of his Bollywood journey.

However, he too had to face his fair share of detractors during the course of his career. The actor revealed how he is no longer perturbed by his critics after his film Satyameva Jayate received poor abysmal reviews.

The actor said in an interview, per FilmiBeat: "I don't give a [expletive] about critics who didn't like it. I am not being condescending towards reviews, but lately, they have become a joke.”

“There are people on YouTube who have a lot to say about a film. Satyameva Jayate had elements of Deewar [1975] in it, and that's what drew me to the franchise. My reason was clear - I believed in the film, but above anything else, I like Milap. People who criticise me aren't feeding me,” he said.

"Once, Milap asked me, 'What will you do if Satyameva Jayate 2 fails?' I told him I will work with him again. The worst-case scenario will be that our budget for the third film will be Rs 5 crore. Milap has tremendous conviction when it comes to mass cinema. I have signed up to do that cinema, and if people don't like it, it's fine. But those who do, will devour it," he added.