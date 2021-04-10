Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Sunny Leone shows off anniversary present from Daniel Weber

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Sunny Leone shows off anniversary present from Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone recently took to social media and showed off her 10th anniversary present from husband Daniel Weber.

The star took to Instagram to show off her anniversary gift from husband Daniel Weber in a video and captioned it with the words, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!!”

“Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!”

Check it out below:


