Prince Philip´s funeral to take place on April 17

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II´s husband, Prince Philip, will take place at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 17, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

The ceremony at Windsor, west of London, which will be televised but have no public element because of coronavirus restrictions, will be preceded by a national minute´s silence.

Royal officials said the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh´s grandson, Prince Harry, would attend, but his heavily pregnant wife, Meghan, had been advised against travelling from the United States on medical grounds.

The number of mourners will be limited to 30, with Buckingham Palace stressing that the service will be held in line with COVID-19 restrictions, meaning members of the royal family including the queen would be expected to wear a mask.

