Dave drops two new tracks - Titanium, Mercury

Sunday Apr 11 2021
British rapper Santan Dave or Dave has released his pair of surprise new tracks - ‘Titanium’ and ‘Mercury’.

The 22-year-old artist is said to have recorded the songs in a moment of “pure inspiration”, as the local media reported.

The Funky Friday hitmaker shot to fame in 2019 after he released his Mercury Music Prize-winning debut ‘Psychodrama‘.

Dave, who is considered as one of Britain’s most acclaimed rappers, teased ‘Titanium’ on his Instagram a couple of weeks ago. In the video shared by him, the rapper is seen rapping along to the track displaying the song’s digital composition.

The second of the new standalone tracks - ‘Mercury’ - is a collaboration with emerging singer-songwriter Kamal. With piano playing as the song begins to a delicate tune, he is heard singing: “I’ll feel you breaking under my skin/ I’ll be your vacant lover.” The sequence leads to Dave rapping to the beat of drums. 

None of Dave's solos came since 2019’s ‘Paper Cuts’, however, he has been syncing with Fraser T Smith, Giggs, Fredo and Ghetts in the past year.

