Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding preps are in full swing

American singer Ariana Grande and her beau Dalton Gomez are laying out detailed plans for their upcoming fairytale nuptials.



In a chat with Us Weekly, sources revealed that the pair is planning to have an early summer wedding, making it a small and intimate affair.

“Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer. They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California,” the insider said.

The grapevine further claimed that the couple want the ceremony to be “small and intimate” as they keep the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, making sure “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe.”

“Ariana and Dalton are beyond obsessed with each other. They spend almost all their time together. He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her,” added the source.