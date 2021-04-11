Police arrest 4 Karachi teens for allegedly gang-raping, filming minor

Four teenagers arrested by police on accusations of raping 13-year-old, filming her

The incident had taken place in January, police had initially failed to cooperate

The video of the alleged rape went viral on social media, prompting police to take action

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested four teenagers over accusations of subjecting a 13-year-old girl to gang-rape and filming the act, in the city's Memon Goth area.

According to a Geo News report, nobody knew about the alleged gang-rape and the ordeal the minor went through until a video of the incident, filmed by the suspects, went viral on social media and was seen by the residents of the alleged victim's neighbourhood.

The gang-rape allegedly took place in January.

An FIR No 133/21 was registered at the Memon Goth police station on behalf of the victim’s father. Later, police arrested four suspects, including 14-year-old Muzammil, 14-year-old Adeel, 14-year-old Areez and 15-year-old Subhan.

Police have placed multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the case, including those pertaining to rape and posing serious threats to life, along with a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR.

The FIR states that the four boys had raped the complainant’s daughter and filmed a video of their crime, which later went viral on social media. The father sought immediate action against them.

SHO Khalid Abbasi said all the four teenage friends had been arrested by police and nominated in the FIR. The officer added that the teenagers had taken the girl to an empty house where they raped her, and later blackmailed her. Police also produced them before a court and obtained their remand.

As per a report by Geo News, when the incident took place, police did not initially cooperate with the aggrieved family and did not register a case against the suspects.

However, after the video went viral, police registered the case against the suspects and arrested them.

Police officials will carry out a forensic examination of the suspects' phones, after which it is expected that other incidents of a similar nature will come to light.