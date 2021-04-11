Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 11 2021
Prince Charles 'will be very happy' to see Prince Harry in spite of their rift

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Prince Charles is anxiously awaiting to see his son Prince Harry after a year as he gears up to fly back to UK for Prince Philip's funeral. 

A Buckingham Palace source revealed that despite all that the Duke of Sussex said about his father in the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Prince of Wales is looking forward to seeing him.

Spilling the details to The Sun, the insider said: “I’m sure Charles will be very happy to see his son. It’s been more than a year. The Prince is very much looking forward to seeing him.”

Another source claimed Prince Harry “wants to be with everyone” following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 with Prince Harry flying back from California to attend while his wife Meghan Markle has decided to stay back after the doctors advised her against the long-haul travel due to her pregnancy. 

