Sunday Apr 11 2021
Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Snoop Dogg on Saturday condemned the treatment meted out to black Americans after a video of police officers pointing guns at a citizen and threatening him surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared the viral video and wrote, "So I guess this #georgefloydtrial just means nothing to these racist officers huh".

Floyd was a 46-year-old African American who died after a white police officer  kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death, captured on bystander video, sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer is standing a trial for the murder of George Floyd.

