Sunday Apr 11 2021
You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Princess Anne has spoken up about the gaping hole that the death of her father Prince Philip left.

She expressed how the Duke of Edinburgh inspired her to follow in his footsteps of service to the nation.   

"You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready," she wrote. 

“My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.

“His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

“I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities.

“I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.”

She also made special mention to those who made tributes to Philip after his death on Friday. 

She said: “I would like to emphasis how much the family appreciates the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched.

“We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”

