Zayn Malik sets ONE strict rule before introducing girlfriend to Khai

Zayn Malik shares five-year-old daughter with former partner Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik opened about his dating life in latest interview and spoke about introducing potential girlfriend to five-year-old daughter.

The 33-year-old shares daughter Khai with supermodel and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

After the duo broke up, Zayn did not get involved in any high-profile relationship. He is rather embracing being single.

But whenever, he decides to have a partner, he would want Khai to love her too.

One rule that he has set for himself before introducing a potential partner to his little girl is that ‘he would have to be serious about her.’

In conversation with Alex Cooper on Call her Daddy Podcast, the Pillowtalk singer opened, “I think I would have to be really serious about that woman, and maybe plan on marrying her before she’d be introduced to my daughter.”

He continued: “I feel like it’s a lot of pressure, call me old school but, I wouldn’t ever want to put that pressure on someone else either.”

Zayn explains that he wouldn’t want someone to meet his daughter and develop a good bond until it is serious.

Otherwise, if things didn’t work out and the other person goes away, it will also affect Khai.

Malik added, “Kinda sucks, you know? I wouldn’t want to put her through that.”

The former One Direction singer is not involved in any serious relationship at the moment, rather, he is just casually dating.