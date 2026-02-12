James Van Der Beek dies: Stars lost to cancer

Cancer has taken the lives of countless beloved stars, leaving behind legacies that continue to inspire.

Let's take a look at some of the celebrities Hollywood lost to cancer.

1. James Van Der Beek

• Cause: Stage III colorectal cancer

• Date of Death: February 11, 2026

• Best known as Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek’s career spanned film, television, and reality TV (Dancing With the Stars). He faced his illness with courage and grace, remembered as a devoted husband, father of six, and a kind soul deeply cherished by colleagues and fans alike

2. Chadwick Boseman

• Cause: Colon cancer

• Date of Death: August 28, 2020

• Best known as Marvel’s Black Panther, Boseman embodied strength and dignity both on-screen and off.

3. Irrfan Khan

• Cause: Neuroendocrine tumor

• Date of Death: April 29, 2020

• Khan’s Oscar-winning film Life of Pie and Slumdog Millionaire continues to win hearts

4. Aretha Franklin

• Cause: Pancreatic cancer

• Date of Death: August 16, 2018

• The “Queen of Soul” gave the world timeless hits like Respect and Natural Woman.

5. John Hurt

• Cause: Pancreatic cancer

• Date of Death: January 25, 2017

• With a career spanning six decades, Hurt’s roles in The Elephant Man and Harry Potter showcased his versatility.

6. Alan Rickman

• Cause: Pancreatic cancer

• Date of Death: January 14, 2016

• From Die Hard’s Hans Gruber to Harry Potter’s Severus Snape, Rickman’s performances remain iconic.

7. David Bowie

• Cause: Liver cancer

• Date of Death: January 10, 2016

• A visionary musician, Bowie reinvented himself across decades, leaving behind Blackstar as his final gift.

8. Patrick Swayze

• Cause: Pancreatic cancer

• Date of Death: September 14, 2009

• Star of Dirty Dancing and Ghost, Swayze’s openness about his illness raised awareness worldwide.

9. Bob Marley

• Cause: Acral lentiginous melanoma (skin cancer)

• Date of Death: May 11, 1981

• Marley was a cultural icon who brought reggae to the global stage. His songs like One Love and Redemption Song continue to inspire unity and resilience.