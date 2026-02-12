 
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 12, 2026

Chris Hemworth has addressed if there will a Thor and Loki reunion in the Avengers: Doomsday.

Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles in the upcoming action sci-fi.

The reports suggested that the iconic brother duo will be appearing in the same storyline of the new project.

It is pertinent to mention here that they both hold powerful thrones in Marvel with Chris being the "King of Asgard" and Tom becoming the "God of Stories" as he held all the timelines of multiverse with the conclusion of Loki season 2.

The 42-year-old Australian actor recently appeared for a chat with Variety, where he asked if fans could expect a Loki and Thor reunion.

Hemsworth, who is experienced MCU star and knows how to remain tight-lipped about the plot of the films, played coy and refrained from spilling any major beans.

He just simply said, “I can’t…It’s a yes, no, maybe to that question… [Avengers: Doomsday is] incredibly emotional, incredibly powerful… it’s gonna blow you away this one. I don’t know how they did it.”

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18 featuring Chris, Tom, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Ian McKellen, James Marsden and many more. 

