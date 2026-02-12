 
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt caught in unsettling AI disaster

February 12, 2026

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt unexpectedly became the stars of an AI-generated viral video that got fans buzzing.

A viral AI video shows the two Hollywood icons in a super-realistic rooftop fight, which is completed with action moves, dialogue and camera angles that make it feel like a real movie.

Filmmaker Ruairi Robinson shared the clip and then posted a few slightly different versions while keeping all the same intense fight scene.

The video dramatically went viral in no time and attracted screenwriter Rhett Reese’s attention who is known for Deadpool and Wolverine.

On X, he warned, “It’s likely over for us,” pointing out that soon anyone with such talent can make movies that look just like Hollywood films.

He went on to add that if someone with skill like Christopher Nolan used AI, the results could be amazing than anyone can ever imagine.

Reese also shared that AI could give young filmmakers without money a chance to compete, changing the way movies are made.

This apparently came right after big debates about AI in Hollywood, especially after the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Unions, moreover, want rules to stop studios from using AI to write scripts or recreate actors without permission.

Fans and social media users are all now reacting differently, with some of them thinking that the video is exciting meanwhile others think that its scary for the film industry.

