Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles’ shots

Set photos from the Beatles filming just keep rolling in and viewers continue to remain divided in their opinions.

Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson, the actors cast as Paul McCartney and John Lennon in the upcoming biopics, are the latest to fall prey to the online discourse surrounding the production.

Dressed in what looked like the iconic boy band’s ‘70s wardrobe, the two British actors were spotted filming a rooftop scene.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts — hardly able to resist the temptation of discourse, social media users came up with the wildest descriptions for the newly released shots.

Social media vs. movie sets

Despite the understandable noise around the visibility of the set photos, it is worth highlighting that the visibility itself is the core issue, rather than the reactions to it.

The social media age has largely killed the momentum of movie sets as they navigate through filming on location, with so much of the movie magic going on display for the prying eyes of the audiences before it even makes it into the film.

Marty Supreme, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and now the Beatles films are just some of the examples where several looks from movies have not only been spoiled, but afflicted with insufferable levels of discussion about material which no one can possibly have a clue about.

As a matter of fact, the multiple looks from the set of the Beatles biopics are unlikely to slow down as an entire page titled “Beatles Biopics Updates” is currently operating among us.

The Beatles-sized legacy

On the other hand perhaps, a thought or two can be spared for the wide ranging fanbase of the Beatles – a band whose members have been captured on celluloid since forever and in vast detail.

With all of the bandmates — Paul, John, George, and Ringo — being the traditional equivalents of the biggest social media stars (albeit with real talent and jobs), their followers, of which there are many and from every age group, have a lot to deal with.

However, the microscopic dissection of the style, hair, and makeup will never translate to a reasonable conversation until the rough shots are cut together to resemble a motion picture — rather oversaturating the discourse to a level of farcical irony.

And that will only happen in April 2028, when the four Beatles biopics about each individual member of the group will simultaneously be released into cinemas.