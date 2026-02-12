Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music

Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades in music

Taylor Swift has not only formed a legacy in the music industry, but also in culture at large after following her passion for music for over two decades.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was awarded a place in the Forbes Innovators of the Greatest Innovators of America, and became the only musician to make that record after Madonna.

In the official list, the Grammy winner is listed at number 250 with her achievement, “Became a billionaire solely from music with Rockefeller-style vertical integration.”

The Opalite hitmaker is also among the youngest honourees to mark the milestone.

Swifties flocked to social media after the list was revealed and celebrated the Love Story hitmaker’s milestone, with one writing, “Queen is the music industry!!!!!”

Another added, “greatest pop star of all time,” while a third chimed in, “undeniable legacy.”

The record-breaking milestone comes at a time when Swift is getting ready to enter a new era with her fiancé Travis Kelce, as their wedding preparations are underway.

The Eras Tour performer and Kelce are believed to be tying the knot this summer in either a destination wedding, or an intimate celebration at a Rhode Island location near the singer’s mansion. Both Kelces and Swifts have kept tight-lipped about the details and preparations are completely under wraps.