 
Geo News

Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music

Taylor Swift marks new major milestone shared only with Madonna

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades in music
Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades in music

Taylor Swift has not only formed a legacy in the music industry, but also in culture at large after following her passion for music for over two decades.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was awarded a place in the Forbes Innovators of the Greatest Innovators of America, and became the only musician to make that record after Madonna.

In the official list, the Grammy winner is listed at number 250 with her achievement, “Became a billionaire solely from music with Rockefeller-style vertical integration.”

The Opalite hitmaker is also among the youngest honourees to mark the milestone.

Swifties flocked to social media after the list was revealed and celebrated the Love Story hitmaker’s milestone, with one writing, “Queen is the music industry!!!!!”

Another added, “greatest pop star of all time,” while a third chimed in, “undeniable legacy.”

The record-breaking milestone comes at a time when Swift is getting ready to enter a new era with her fiancé Travis Kelce, as their wedding preparations are underway.

The Eras Tour performer and Kelce are believed to be tying the knot this summer in either a destination wedding, or an intimate celebration at a Rhode Island location near the singer’s mansion. Both Kelces and Swifts have kept tight-lipped about the details and preparations are completely under wraps.

Bad Bunny's Superbowl Halftime show outfit links with South Asian designer?
Bad Bunny's Superbowl Halftime show outfit links with South Asian designer?
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars