 
Geo News

Why F1 star Lewis Hamilton appeared rigid when asked about Kim Kardashian?

Lewis Hamilton was asked about his recent romance with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Why F1 star Lewis Hamilton appeared rigid when asked about Kim Kardashian?
Why F1 star Lewis Hamilton appeared rigid when asked about Kim Kardashian?

Lewis Hamilton has finally reacted to the buzz around his name and Kim Kardashian, leaveing no room for guessing.

The Formula One star was spotted with the reality star at the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February, where they two of them were seen chatting closely during the game.

The moment, however, went viral in no time and sparked massive rumours online, with many wondering if something more was going on between them.

Later when Lewis was asked about that public appearance, he decided to stay away from drama which has been going on while shutting it down fast.

The racer’s response, moreover, was very clear and short, “I'm not commenting on that. That's private."

Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz then explained how the question came up during a press moment.

He revealed that Lewis was dramatically asked if he enjoyed Kim’s company more than the match itself.

Once again, Lewis stood firm and replied:” It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that."

Kravitz went on to admit that he decided not to push any further, saying the sports icon was never going to open up about it.

Kim and Lewis were apparently seen cheering from the stands, marking their first public outing together.

Reports have also claimed that the pair spent time together around New Year and later met again in England as they were also said to have attended party hosted by Kate Hudson in December.

Despite all the talk and buzz online, Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian haven’t opened about it yet.

Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music
Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars