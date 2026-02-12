Why F1 star Lewis Hamilton appeared rigid when asked about Kim Kardashian?

Lewis Hamilton has finally reacted to the buzz around his name and Kim Kardashian, leaveing no room for guessing.

The Formula One star was spotted with the reality star at the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February, where they two of them were seen chatting closely during the game.

The moment, however, went viral in no time and sparked massive rumours online, with many wondering if something more was going on between them.

Later when Lewis was asked about that public appearance, he decided to stay away from drama which has been going on while shutting it down fast.

The racer’s response, moreover, was very clear and short, “I'm not commenting on that. That's private."

Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz then explained how the question came up during a press moment.

He revealed that Lewis was dramatically asked if he enjoyed Kim’s company more than the match itself.

Once again, Lewis stood firm and replied:” It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that."

Kravitz went on to admit that he decided not to push any further, saying the sports icon was never going to open up about it.

Kim and Lewis were apparently seen cheering from the stands, marking their first public outing together.

Reports have also claimed that the pair spent time together around New Year and later met again in England as they were also said to have attended party hosted by Kate Hudson in December.

Despite all the talk and buzz online, Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian haven’t opened about it yet.