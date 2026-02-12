 
Geo News

Keanu Reeves reveals he thinks about 'death' all the time

Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick 5' is officially in development

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Keanu Reevess John Wick 5 is officially in development
Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick 5' is officially in development 

John Wick famed Keanu Reeves shocking statement has been going viral, where he spoke about thinking increasingly about death as he ages.

In a throwback interview with BBC, he promoted his novel titled The Book of Elsewhere, published in July 2024; a book that he wrote with author China Mieville.

The book explores the philosophical and existential, rather than just ethical association of immortality.

While promoting his new writeup, the 61-year-old confessed that as he is growing old “he's thinking about death all the time”, to which the host didn't agree as she said, “you’re still very young.”

Keanu explained, “I’m like, I’m young-old. I mean, I think thinking about is good.”

“Hopefully it sensitizes to an appreciation of the breath we have and the relationships that we have the potential to have.”

Fans believe that Reeves has quite a practical approach towards life and death.

“It's an absolute healthy perspective and some ppl just wanna throw shade on it. Being aware of your mortality makes u appreciate life's moments more”, wrote one follower.

Meanwhile, there are some concerned fans, who think there is something wrong with the Matrix actor.

A fan wrote, “A man who is deeply happy in his life. The guy who is supposedly with the love of his life is constantly thinking about death? Something is very wrong!”

Work wise, Keanu recently starred in Seth Rogen’s Good Fortune. On the other hand, John Wick 5 is also in development at Lionsgate with Reeves returning as the assassin. 

Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music
Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars