Keanu Reeves reveals he thinks about 'death' all the time

Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick 5' is officially in development

John Wick famed Keanu Reeves shocking statement has been going viral, where he spoke about thinking increasingly about death as he ages.

In a throwback interview with BBC, he promoted his novel titled The Book of Elsewhere, published in July 2024; a book that he wrote with author China Mieville.

The book explores the philosophical and existential, rather than just ethical association of immortality.

While promoting his new writeup, the 61-year-old confessed that as he is growing old “he's thinking about death all the time”, to which the host didn't agree as she said, “you’re still very young.”

Keanu explained, “I’m like, I’m young-old. I mean, I think thinking about is good.”

“Hopefully it sensitizes to an appreciation of the breath we have and the relationships that we have the potential to have.”

Fans believe that Reeves has quite a practical approach towards life and death.

“It's an absolute healthy perspective and some ppl just wanna throw shade on it. Being aware of your mortality makes u appreciate life's moments more”, wrote one follower.

Meanwhile, there are some concerned fans, who think there is something wrong with the Matrix actor.

A fan wrote, “A man who is deeply happy in his life. The guy who is supposedly with the love of his life is constantly thinking about death? Something is very wrong!”

Work wise, Keanu recently starred in Seth Rogen’s Good Fortune. On the other hand, John Wick 5 is also in development at Lionsgate with Reeves returning as the assassin.