 
Geo News

Cardi B kicks off Little Miss Drama Tour with fiery message for ICE

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour gets underway in California

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Cardi B kicks off Little Miss Drama Tour with fiery message for ICE
Cardi B kicks off Little Miss Drama Tour with fiery message for ICE

Cardi B came out guns blazing on the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California.

The rapper, who has come off a busy Super Bowl weekend, wasted no time in accelerating things as she chastised ICE before a packed house.

She boldly told her concert’s audience that if the US immigration enforcement crashed her show, they will “jump they a****”.

She made the remarks right before launching into a performance of her single I Like It, which was released in 2018 and also featured vocals from Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, of course, recently dominated headlines for his viral performance at the 2026 Super Bowl last Sunday.

Cardi had also joined her former collaborator during the gig, alongside other famous names like Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Tyla, and more.

The 33-year-old music star further caused a frenzy among her fans and followers by recently unfollowing her boyfriend and the father of her new baby, Stefon Diggs, on Instagram.

Diggs, an NFL athlete, reciprocated the move by also unfollowing Cardi on the platform. While his team, the New England Patriots, lost the latest championship’s final to the Seattle Sea Hawks.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed a baby boy, whose name is yet to be revealed, back in November.

Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music
Taylor Swift joins Madonna in rare achievement after two decades of music
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson split viewers with latest ‘Beatles' shots
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth plays coy about Thor, Loki reunion in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
Music Update: Top 10 songs globally streamed this week
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
‘XO, Kitty': Netflix drops bombshell update about upcoming season
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Savannah Guthrie mom kidnapping case sees breakthrough with FBI glove find
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Katie Holmes pays emotional homage to James Van Der after his death
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars
Relive Leonardo DiCaprio's award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars