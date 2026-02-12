Cardi B kicks off Little Miss Drama Tour with fiery message for ICE

Cardi B came out guns blazing on the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California.

The rapper, who has come off a busy Super Bowl weekend, wasted no time in accelerating things as she chastised ICE before a packed house.

She boldly told her concert’s audience that if the US immigration enforcement crashed her show, they will “jump they a****”.

She made the remarks right before launching into a performance of her single I Like It, which was released in 2018 and also featured vocals from Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, of course, recently dominated headlines for his viral performance at the 2026 Super Bowl last Sunday.

Cardi had also joined her former collaborator during the gig, alongside other famous names like Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Tyla, and more.

The 33-year-old music star further caused a frenzy among her fans and followers by recently unfollowing her boyfriend and the father of her new baby, Stefon Diggs, on Instagram.

Diggs, an NFL athlete, reciprocated the move by also unfollowing Cardi on the platform. While his team, the New England Patriots, lost the latest championship’s final to the Seattle Sea Hawks.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed a baby boy, whose name is yet to be revealed, back in November.