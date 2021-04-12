PML-N calls meeting to devise future strategy, party reorganisation

File photo of PML-N meeting underway.

PML-N is set to meet on Monday (today) to discuss reorganisation in the party.



A discussion on PDM's future strategy is expected.



The party will present a new membership form in Monday’s meeting for approval.



LAHORE: PML-N is set to meet on Monday (today) to discuss reorganisation in the party, the start new membership and to devise its overall political strategy.

Party sources told The News that the meeting will especially bring under discussion Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) future strategy without the participation of its two important alliance parties — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP).

In a major blow to the 11-party alliance, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reportedly tore apart PDM's show-cause notice at the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting a day earlier.

Few PML-N party leaders opined that the PPP’s chairperson's attitude on Sunday reflected that his party had decided to part ways with the PDM.

However, many others said that it was just a stunt and the PPP could not afford to quit the PDM at this stage, said sources.

Party sources further said the PML-N was gearing up for the next general elections as the toppling of the government at this stage was not in its interest, adding that the only option suited to the PML-N was a new election.

PML-N recently started restructuring to the party, especially in Punjab, and in Monday’s meeting, the party will discuss and announce the final results of the restructuring process.

The party will present a new membership form for approval.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that the meeting will be held at the Model Town party secretariat.

Read more: Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and General Secretary Sardar Owais Leghari will chair the meeting, after which they will inaugurate the first website of the PML-N Punjab, she said.

PML-N leader and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N wanted new elections, but after a commitment by all stakeholders that they would not violate their constitutional role.



About new membership, she said it was a continuous process to reorganise and strengthen the party.

Responding to a question that if PML-N could make a coalition government with the PPP or with other PDM parties, excluding PPP in the future, Aurengzeb said coalitions were only possible after new elections.

“The nature of any coalition government is dependent on the numbers in the Assembly,” she added.

Touching upon Bilawal's move to tear apart the PDM notice, the PML-N stalwart said that it was not a PML-N issue and the PDM could only respond after they receive a reply.