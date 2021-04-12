Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince Harry's arrival to the UK may finally have happened, but a majority of the public is said to have not been too happy about it.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage suggested this as he turned to Twitter and blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their tribute posted on their website for Prince Philip after his death.

“For a couple that do public emotion as a career, this third person and one sentence statement shows their contempt for this great man and the monarchy,” he tweeted on Friday.

“The British public will not welcome Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral,” added Farage.

Earlier today, Harry flew back home to attend the funeral of his grandfather on Saturday, April 17, while heavily pregnant Meghan stayed back in California with their son Archie, after being advised against long-haul travel by her doctors. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks
Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian
Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service

Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service
Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral
Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction
Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death
'Nomadland' wins top Hollywood director prize

'Nomadland' wins top Hollywood director prize

Latest

view all