Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy

Prince Harry's arrival to the UK may finally have happened, but a majority of the public is said to have not been too happy about it.



Brexit leader Nigel Farage suggested this as he turned to Twitter and blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their tribute posted on their website for Prince Philip after his death.

“For a couple that do public emotion as a career, this third person and one sentence statement shows their contempt for this great man and the monarchy,” he tweeted on Friday.

“The British public will not welcome Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral,” added Farage.

Earlier today, Harry flew back home to attend the funeral of his grandfather on Saturday, April 17, while heavily pregnant Meghan stayed back in California with their son Archie, after being advised against long-haul travel by her doctors.