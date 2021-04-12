Coronavirus: Authorities mull over imposing complete lockdown in Lahore

Police officials bar people from crossing the barricades. Photo courtesy: Jang

Amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Punjab, authorities are mulling over imposing a complete lockdown in Lahore for one or two weeks.

The proposal will be presented at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting today (Monday)

A final decision will be made after approval from the NCOC and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Punjab health department noted that markets are already being closed at 6pm to curb the spread of coronavirus.



About 35 teachers tested coronavirus positive in schools of Sahiwal district, following which the Sahiwal commissioner has recommended the closure of schools in Okara and Sahiwal.



A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet sub-committee on the ongoing virus situation was held under the chairpersonship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The committee expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the third wave of the pandemic across the province.

During the meeting, the committee recommended tougher measures in cities with more than 15% positive cases.

NCOC data showed that 58 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 15,501.

The country reported 4,584 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 10.29%.

In addition, about 3,135 patients across the country have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,34,835 as of today.

