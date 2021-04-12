Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments revealed by daughter-in-law

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince Philip's final moments on Friday were 'very peaceful,' says daughter-in-law

Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

While there is not much known about how the Duke of Edinburgh breathed his last, his daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex (Prince Edward's wife) came forth revealing the final moments of the longest-serving royal consort. 

The Countess of Wessex, paying a hearfelt tribute to her father-in-law after attending a church service, told reporters that Philip's final moments on Friday were "very peaceful."

"It was right for him," she told ITV News. "It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

"Very, very peaceful. And that's all you want for somebody isn't it?" she added. 

A day before giving this insight, Sophie revealed how the Queen is coping up with the loss of Prince Philip. 

She tearfully told reporters, "The Queen has been amazing." 

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place next Saturday on April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks
Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian
Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service

Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy
Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral
Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction
Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death

Latest

view all