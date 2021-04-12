Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William's shared grief over Philip's demise 'ideal to mend rift:' ex-PM

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince Harry will come face to face with his brother William at Philip's funeral after major rift 

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK on Monday to attend the funeral proceedings of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday. 

While his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed back because of her pregnancy, Harry has made sure to be by his family during this hour of need.

During Philip's funeral service, Harry will come face to face with his brother, Prince William, who he has been embroiled in a fallout with, ever since he left the royal family. 

In his bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said his father Charles and brother William, are all trapped in the royal family.

However, the brothers' shared grief over the tragic passing away of their beloved grandfather is the ideal reason for them to mend their rift. 

According to former British prime minister Sir John Major who was also guardian to Princes William and Harry following their mother, Princess Diana's demise, Harry and William might bury the hatchet for good.

Talking to BBC, Sir John Major said, "The friction that we are told has arisen is friction better ended as speedily as possible. And a shared emotion, a shared grief because of the death of their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Prince William was not particularly happy with Harry's explosive remarks and he and Kate Middleton dreaded the CBS chat.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments revealed by daughter-in-law

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments revealed by daughter-in-law

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks
Amanda Seyfried opens up about the struggles of living in the spotlight

Amanda Seyfried opens up about the struggles of living in the spotlight

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in contact just for the sake of their kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in contact just for the sake of their kids
Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service

Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy
Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Prince Philip was ‘unperturbed’ by Sussex interview airing amid his hospitalization

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral
Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Latest

view all