Prince Harry, William's shared grief over Philip's demise 'ideal to mend rift:' ex-PM

Prince Harry will come face to face with his brother William at Philip's funeral after major rift

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK on Monday to attend the funeral proceedings of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday.



While his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed back because of her pregnancy, Harry has made sure to be by his family during this hour of need.

During Philip's funeral service, Harry will come face to face with his brother, Prince William, who he has been embroiled in a fallout with, ever since he left the royal family.

In his bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said his father Charles and brother William, are all trapped in the royal family.

However, the brothers' shared grief over the tragic passing away of their beloved grandfather is the ideal reason for them to mend their rift.

According to former British prime minister Sir John Major who was also guardian to Princes William and Harry following their mother, Princess Diana's demise, Harry and William might bury the hatchet for good.

Talking to BBC, Sir John Major said, "The friction that we are told has arisen is friction better ended as speedily as possible. And a shared emotion, a shared grief because of the death of their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Prince William was not particularly happy with Harry's explosive remarks and he and Kate Middleton dreaded the CBS chat.