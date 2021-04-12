Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

Akshay Kumar was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has tested negative for COVID-19 and discharged from the hospital, as announced by his wife Twinkle Khanna in an amusing post.

The actor-turned-author took to Instagram to share an endearing caricature while sharing the delightful news with her fans.

"Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell," she captioned the art.



On April 4, the Khiladi actor announced on his social media that he has contracted the novel virus.



"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," Kumar wrote at the time.

As a precuationary measure, he was admitted to the hospital subsequently.