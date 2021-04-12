Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Mansha Pasha shares more stunning photos from wedding ceremony

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Mansha Pasha shares more stunning photos from wedding ceremony

Pakistani actress and television presenter Mansha Pasha, who tied the knot to Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, shared more photos from her nikkah ceremony.

The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and shared the stunning pictures from her wedding ceremony.

She captioned one of the adorable photo as ‘Nikkah”.

Mansha and Jibran had announced their engagement back in 2019.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after Mansha announced her wedding.

See Photos Below






