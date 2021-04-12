Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed

Prince Philip’s bubbling anger over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview has just been revealed.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Gyles Brandreth and during an interview with Express he was quoted saying, "I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was 'madness' and 'no good would come of it'.”

"I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s."

"The fact that the Meghan and Harry interview was aired while Philip was in hospital did not trouble him. What did worry him was the couple's preoccupation with their own problems and their willingness to talk about them in public."

"'Give TV interviews by all means,' he said, 'but don't talk about yourself'. That was one of his rules. I know he shared it with his children. I imagine he shared it with his grandchildren, too."

