Monday Apr 12 2021
How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Kate Middleton’s photography skills shone through in a message posted by Prince William following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip.

In the snap, the Duke of Edinburgh is seen setting beside a young Prince George and fans certainly gave their stamp of approval as it got over one million likes.

"What a lovely photograph to treasure, so sad for your loss," one user wrote. 

"This photo is too beautiful," said another. 

"Stunning photo!" a third wrote. 

Meanwhile Prince William’s message read:

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Take a look:



