Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome their first child

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

American actor and musician Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend actress Brenda Song have welcomed his first child last week.

The Disney Channel alum and her boyfriend announced the arrival of their firstborn son, Dakota Song Culkin, in Esquire this morning. Dakota was born on April 5, at 1:10 p.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

The local media reported that the new mom is healthy and the new parents are “overjoyed.” The couple gave their son the name after Culkin’s sister Dakota, who passed away in 2008 in a car accident.

Culkin once said in March 2020 with Esquire that he wants to have a by with Song. “We practice a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” Culkin said at the time. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

The lovebirds had their first faceoff in 2012 while they were on a movie set in Thailand. Earlier, Song was engaged to Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace Cyrus. Meantime, Culkin dated Mila Kunis for nine years and then they broke up in 2011. 

