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Zendaya recalls filming final 'Euphoria' season amid several projects

Zendaya speaks about 'exciting' return to 'Euphoria' ahead of final season

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 18, 2026

Zendaya recalls filming final &apos;Euphoria&apos; season amid several projects
Zendaya speaks about 'exciting' return to 'Euphoria' ahead of final season

Zendaya filmed the final season of Euphoria at a time when she was also busy in several other projects including The Drama, Dune, Spider Man, and it “flew by” her.

The 29-year-old actress spoke about her feelings ahead of the show’s return for a final time in a new interview at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, The Drama.

“Gosh, it was a whirlwind. I did what I do in eight months in, like, four months. It was like trying to get eight episodes in at once. It just flew by me,” the Dune star told Variety on Tuesday, March 17.

Zendaya told the outlet that she has only seen “a little bit” of the upcoming third season as all the actors filmed in their different timelines, adding, "I hope it turns out beautifully."

The show will be premiering in April with returning cast members including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane and Maude Apatow.

Newcomers will also be joining this season – including Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth, Sam Trammell and others.

Previously speaking of the upcoming season, Jacob Elordi shared the same sentiments as Zendaya, saying the experience was "incredibly liberating" and said he "got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before."

The Frankenstein star continued, “Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Euphoria Season three will air on April 12.

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